Former MLC and TDP leader, Adireddy Apparao, and Adireddy Vasu were taken into custody by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is sheer out of vengeance as they refused to join the ruling YSRCP, observed TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday.

“It is the style of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s style of diversion drama and the arrest of a BC leader who is not facing any cases is possible only in this Government being ruled by an Accused Number One,” remarked Lokesh, on knowing about the arrest of Mr Apparao and Vasu during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Sunday.

Lokesh made it clear that the TDP will certainly stand by the family of Mr Apparao.

As Lokesh began his pada yatra at Yemmiganur, the residents of Lakshmipet Colony met him and complained that the houses allotted to them during the earlier TDP regime are not handed over to them till now.

They also made it clear that various kinds of heavy taxes being imposed on them is becoming a huge burden on them and that they be freed from this.

When some persons complained that the payment of their pensions too has been discontinued, Lokesh said that the cash-strapped State Government is cancelling the pensions of several beneficiaries. Soon after the TDP is into the ruling again not only the pensions but also all other welfare schemes will be revived for all the eligible persons, he added. Lokesh also promised to review the tax system too.

At SR Function Hall, contract lecturers submitted a memorandum to Lokesh in which they demanded that the lecturer vacancies in all the colleges be filled and that weightage be given for those who are working on contract basis.

They also wanted payment of their wages ontime and that the GOs 84, 85 and 117 be revoked as they are against the norms.

Lokesh assured them that the GO no 77 is a serious setback to the poor students and soon after the TDP is back in power this GO all be revoked and also the fee reimbursement scheme will be revived. All the lecturer vacancies in various colleges will be filled and a degree college will be established at Adoni, he stated.

Representatives of the Scheduled Caste community met Lokesh at Srinivasa Circle in Yemmiganur and wanted all the 27 welfare schemes now withdrawn by this Government be revived once the TDP is back into power.

Agreeing with the SC community representatives that the State Government has discontinued all the welfare schemes launched by the earlier TDP regime, Lokesh wanted them to contribute their mite in bringing back the TDP into power to ensure that Chandrababau Naidu becomes the chief minister again.