CM Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers in Delhi After Europe Tour

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

Kakinada : Dalit Youth Murder Case Reopened for Investigation
CM Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers in Delhi After Europe Tour
Kesineni Nani flags land allocation to Ursa Clusters
Tainted IPS PSR Anjaneyulu arrested
Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film

CM Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers in Delhi After Europe Tour

After completing his Europe tour, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is now visiting Delhi, where he’s meeting with several Union Ministers. His first meeting was with Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil. During their discussion, CM Chandrababu talked about Polavaram and other important projects.

Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu and Pesani Chandrasekhar, along with alliance MPs, accompanied Chandrababu Naidu during these meetings.

The Chief Minister is conducting these discussions right after returning from his international visit to Europe, focusing on seeking support for various state development projects. His meeting with the Water Resources Minister highlights the importance of water management initiatives for Andhra Pradesh.

More ministerial meetings are scheduled as part of his Delhi visit, to secure funding for pending state projects.

Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film
July 2025: A Crucial Test for Tollywood Actors
Breaking: Mahesh Babu gets notices from Enforcement Directorate

Kakinada : Dalit Youth Murder Case Reopened for Investigation
CM Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers in Delhi After Europe Tour
Kesineni Nani flags land allocation to Ursa Clusters
Tainted IPS PSR Anjaneyulu arrested
Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film

Kakinada : Dalit Youth Murder Case Reopened for Investigation
CM Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers in Delhi After Europe Tour
Kesineni Nani flags land allocation to Ursa Clusters

