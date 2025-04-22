x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kakinada : Dalit Youth Murder Case Reopened for Investigation

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nani responds about Negative Reviews and Critics
image
Kakinada : Dalit Youth Murder Case Reopened for Investigation
image
CM Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers in Delhi After Europe Tour
image
Kesineni Nani flags land allocation to Ursa Clusters
image
Tainted IPS PSR Anjaneyulu arrested

Kakinada : Dalit Youth Murder Case Reopened for Investigation

The Kakinada SP has ordered a reinvestigation into the murder case of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, a Dalit youth who worked as a driver. IPS officer Manish Devraj Patil has been appointed as the investigating officer and must submit the investigation report to the SP and DGP within 60 days.

The SP has instructed that court permission should be obtained if necessary and an additional charge sheet should be filed. There have been serious allegations that the previous YSRCP government weakened the investigation into this murder that occurred on May 22, 2020.

YSRCP MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar, also known as Ananta Babu, allegedly killed Subrahmanyam, who worked as his driver, and left the body at his house. After initially denying involvement, Ananta Babu later confessed to the crime.

Though arrested and jailed, he was released on interim bail and remains free. Dalit community argued that police conducted a flawed investigation during the YSRCP rule, which helped Ananta Babu secure bail.

The victim’s family and social organizations have been demanding justice for nearly three years.

Next Nani responds about Negative Reviews and Critics Previous CM Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers in Delhi After Europe Tour
else

TRENDING

image
Nani responds about Negative Reviews and Critics
image
Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film
image
July 2025: A Crucial Test for Tollywood Actors

Latest

image
Nani responds about Negative Reviews and Critics
image
Kakinada : Dalit Youth Murder Case Reopened for Investigation
image
CM Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers in Delhi After Europe Tour
image
Kesineni Nani flags land allocation to Ursa Clusters
image
Tainted IPS PSR Anjaneyulu arrested

Most Read

image
Kakinada : Dalit Youth Murder Case Reopened for Investigation
image
CM Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers in Delhi After Europe Tour
image
Kesineni Nani flags land allocation to Ursa Clusters

Related Articles

Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet