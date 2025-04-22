Kakinada : Dalit Youth Murder Case Reopened for Investigation

The Kakinada SP has ordered a reinvestigation into the murder case of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, a Dalit youth who worked as a driver. IPS officer Manish Devraj Patil has been appointed as the investigating officer and must submit the investigation report to the SP and DGP within 60 days.

The SP has instructed that court permission should be obtained if necessary and an additional charge sheet should be filed. There have been serious allegations that the previous YSRCP government weakened the investigation into this murder that occurred on May 22, 2020.

YSRCP MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar, also known as Ananta Babu, allegedly killed Subrahmanyam, who worked as his driver, and left the body at his house. After initially denying involvement, Ananta Babu later confessed to the crime.

Though arrested and jailed, he was released on interim bail and remains free. Dalit community argued that police conducted a flawed investigation during the YSRCP rule, which helped Ananta Babu secure bail.

The victim’s family and social organizations have been demanding justice for nearly three years.