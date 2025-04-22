x
Home > Movie News

Nani responds about Negative Reviews and Critics

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

There has been a debate going on in Telugu cinema about film reviews and video reviews. A majority of the filmmakers and producers feel that these reviews are killing the film’s box-office run and they are creating a dent for the footfalls and the numbers. Some of the producers are in plans to ban reviews for the first few days after the film’s release. Nani during the Telugu promotions of HIT 3 responded about reviews and their impact.

“Why should anyone stop giving reviews? That will not happen. This generation will not wait for one or two days for a film review. How can you stop a review? I will say one thing. Be it an individual view and say ‘It did not work for me or I did not like the film’. Do not judge a film by saying that the film will not run at the box-office. Do not declare any film as a disaster. It may not work for you. If the film ends as a disaster after a week, then declare the film as a disaster. Telugu media also post their individual reviews calling the film a headache. There is a difference between a professional approach and the regular audience” told Nani. He has been quite cool and explained it in a matured manner.

HIT 3 directed by Sailesh Kolanu will release on May 1st.

