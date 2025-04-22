x
Home > Politics

Anurag Kashyap issues second apology to Brahmin community

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

Anurag Kashyap issues second apology to Brahmin community

A few days following the filing of a FIR against Anurag Kashyap for his comments directed at the Brahmin community on X, the filmmaker has offered an apology. This marks his second expression of regret in just 48 hours, but his latest apology on Tuesday seems to reflect a greater sense of sincerity compared to the more conditional one he issued on Monday.

In a post on X, Kashyap wrote in Hindi, which translates to: “In a moment of anger, I lost my composure while replying to someone and ended up making disparaging remarks about the entire Brahmin community. This community, with many members who have significantly influenced my life and continue to do so, is now deeply pained by my words. My family feels hurt because of me, as do many intellectuals whom I admire and respect, all of whom were affected by my anger and the manner in which I expressed myself.”

He clarified that his remark was not premeditated, but a response made during a heated discussion on X. “By making such statements, I unintentionally sidetracked my original point. I genuinely apologize to this community, as I did not mean to target them; rather, in the heat of the moment, I reacted to someone’s offensive comment,” Kashyap explained. “I express my apologies to all my supportive friends, my family, and that community for my choice of words and the inappropriate language I used. Moving forward, I will strive to ensure that this does not occur again. I will work on managing my anger. If I need to discuss an issue, I will choose my words more carefully. I hope for your forgiveness,” he added.

In Jaipur, an FIR was filed against Kashyap over his statements about Brahmins on X. This action followed a complaint by Anil Chaturvedi, a resident of Barkat Nagar, which was lodged on Saturday night. The complainant accused the director of using derogatory language regarding Brahmins while responding to a comment on social media. Furthermore, Chanakya Sena leader Pandit Suresh Mishra announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who blackens Kashyap’s face.

Kashyap was defending the historical drama Phule, directed by Ananth Mahadevan and centered on the lives of social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, which is set to premiere on April 25. The film had sparked controversy over its representation of caste. While addressing the backlash surrounding the movie, Kashyap inadvertently made a contentious remark about the Brahmin community in his response to a social media user.

