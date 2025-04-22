x
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Home > Movie News

What is Shankar’s next Project?

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

What is Shankar’s next Project?

Top director Shankar has been struggling to return back to the track. His recent films Indian 2 and Game Changer ended up as some of the biggest debacles of Indian cinema. Shankar was criticized and trolled like never before. He is currently on a break. Shankar has to complete Indian 3 and there is pending shoot left. Lyca Productions is not ready to spend more on the film as Indian 3 is in trouble because of the recent debacles of Shankar. There are no takers for the film.

Speculations say that Shankar has two dream projects on which he is working from the past few years. But no star actor would risk and allocate dates for Shankar at this time in his career. He has to take a break, refresh himself and he has to work on a solid script and make a comeback. Else, it would be a tough deal for Shankar. For now, nothing has been finalized for Shankar.

