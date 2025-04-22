What is Shankar’s next Project?

Top director Shankar has been struggling to return back to the track. His recent films Indian 2 and Game Changer ended up as some of the biggest debacles of Indian cinema. Shankar was criticized and trolled like never before. He is currently on a break. Shankar has to complete Indian 3 and there is pending shoot left. Lyca Productions is not ready to spend more on the film as Indian 3 is in trouble because of the recent debacles of Shankar. There are no takers for the film.

Speculations say that Shankar has two dream projects on which he is working from the past few years. But no star actor would risk and allocate dates for Shankar at this time in his career. He has to take a break, refresh himself and he has to work on a solid script and make a comeback. Else, it would be a tough deal for Shankar. For now, nothing has been finalized for Shankar.