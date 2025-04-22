x
Home > Politics

Kesineni Nani flags land allocation to Ursa Clusters

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

Kesineni Nani flags land allocation to Ursa Clusters

Vijayawada former MP Kesineni Nani urged AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to cancel the land allotted to Ursa Clusters Pvt Ltd. Former MP alleged that the company belongs to a benami of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and latter is just using it as a front to loot the valuable government land by misusing power.

Continuing the sibling rivalry, Kesineni Nani made serious allegations against his younger brother MP Kesineni Chinni in this regard on Tuesday.

“AP Govt has allotted 60 acres land to Ursa Clusters Pvt Ltd, purportedly for setting up a data center project valued at ₹5,728 crore. This includes 3.5 acres in the IT Park and a massive 56.36 acres at Kapuluppada in Vishakapatnam. But this is nothing but a benami and fraudulent scheme orchestrated by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, using benamis to gain control over prime public land for private profiteering,” said former MP Kesineni Nani, in a letter written to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Kesineni Nani explained that Ursa Clusters Pvt Ltd was incorporated just weeks before the land allotment and has no expertise or experience to execute the said data centre project.

Vijayawada’s two-time former MP Kesineni Nani further highlighted that Abburi Satish, one of the directors of Ursa Clusters, is a close friend and classmate of MP Kesineni Chinni. Kesineni Nani added that Abburi Satish was the Kesineni Sivanath’s business partner and has a past record of collecting crores from the innocent public and cheating them.

Hinting that land allocation to Kesineni Sivanath’s (Chinni) benami company would harm Chandrababu Naidu Govt’s image, Kesineni Nani urged for a detailed inquiry on Ursa Clusters and cancel the land allotment.

