Home > Politics

Tainted IPS PSR Anjaneyulu arrested

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

Tainted IPS PSR Anjaneyulu arrested

Senior IPS officer and former AP Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu has been arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. After arresting, he has been taken to Vijayawada. He has been arrested in harassing and abusing Mumbai actress Kadambari Jatwani, misusing power, during YSRCP’s tenure.

The arrest of tainted IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu, is among the series of arrests done by AP Police, as part of crack down on the irregularities done during YSRCP tenure.

Once considered a powerful IPS officer, PSR Anjaneyulu has already been suspended in the same case. As the investigation proved his role, he has been arrested by the Police.

For the uninitiated, PSR Anjaneyulu was considered one of the powerful IPS officers and therefore was made Intelligence chief of AP during former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s tenure. He had allegedly moved very close with YSRCP leaders then and even went overboard and out of the way to benefit ruling party leaders then.

In one such instance of misuse of power and favoring ruling party leader, PSR Anjaneyulu has booked cases and arrested Kadambari Jatwani and her family members on complaint from YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar.

It is alleged that PSR Anjaneyulu has resorted to severe misuse of power to trouble actress Kadambari Jatwani.
Once TDP alliance rode back to power, the misdeeds of controversial IPS officer have been unearthed, leading to serious action against him.

