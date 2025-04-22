x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film

Published on April 22, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film
image
July 2025: A Crucial Test for Tollywood Actors
image
Breaking: Mahesh Babu gets notices from Enforcement Directorate
image
Dubai: The New Destination for Tollywood Bigwigs
image
Aamir Khan about his Most Ambitious Project

Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film

Young Tiger NTR is all set to join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer this year and the shoot will take place in Mangalore, Karnataka. A high voltage action episode will be shot in this crucial schedule. Both NTR and Prashanth Neel will be charging big remuneration for the film. This is the first film of Prashanth Neel outside the Hombale banner and the top director has demanded big money for this crazy project. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers.

Top Bollywood production house T Series has joined the project. They will hold the non-theatrical rights and will have a share in the deal for funding money for this prestigious project. Mythri Movie Makers is closely associated with T Series for many films and T Series has now joined NTR and Neel film. Reports say that the film is titled Dragon and the film releases in summer next year.

Previous July 2025: A Crucial Test for Tollywood Actors
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film
image
July 2025: A Crucial Test for Tollywood Actors
image
Breaking: Mahesh Babu gets notices from Enforcement Directorate

Latest

image
Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film
image
July 2025: A Crucial Test for Tollywood Actors
image
Breaking: Mahesh Babu gets notices from Enforcement Directorate
image
Dubai: The New Destination for Tollywood Bigwigs
image
Aamir Khan about his Most Ambitious Project

Most Read

image
New Hurdles To Visakha Railway Zone
image
Polavaram to Be Completed by 2027, Says Minister Nimmala
image
AI Revolution: Gates and Obama Warn About Job Security

Related Articles

Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test