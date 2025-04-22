Exclusive: T Series joins NTR and Neel Film

Young Tiger NTR is all set to join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer this year and the shoot will take place in Mangalore, Karnataka. A high voltage action episode will be shot in this crucial schedule. Both NTR and Prashanth Neel will be charging big remuneration for the film. This is the first film of Prashanth Neel outside the Hombale banner and the top director has demanded big money for this crazy project. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers.

Top Bollywood production house T Series has joined the project. They will hold the non-theatrical rights and will have a share in the deal for funding money for this prestigious project. Mythri Movie Makers is closely associated with T Series for many films and T Series has now joined NTR and Neel film. Reports say that the film is titled Dragon and the film releases in summer next year.