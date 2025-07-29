“Complaint Now, Revenge Later!” – YSRCP’s App of Vengeance?

In a bizarre twist to modern governance, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a new mobile app that sounds less like a citizen support platform and more like a digital revenge diary. According to Jagan, if anyone is being “harassed” or “targeted” under the current TDP-led coalition government, they can lodge a complaint on this app and once he returns to power, he promises to settle scores. Yes, you read that right. Not justice, but revenge. And not now, but later, when he’s back in charge.

Former minister RK Roja added her own dramatic flair, declaring that those “flying high” today will be made to “crawl” once Jagan becomes CM again. Sounds more like a movie script than a political roadmap, fitting, considering her film background.

But let’s pause here. TDP’s recent crackdown on alleged scams and corruption by former YSRCP leaders has sparked debates across the state. Many argue the arrests are rooted in accountability, not political vendetta. But YSRCP, rather than defending its track record with transparency, seems to be launching a “wait till we’re back” campaign, complete with an app to store complaints for future retaliation.

It’s almost admirable how openly they’re admitting this isn’t about governance or public service, but about grudge management. Why wait for courts or legal processes when you can promise a mass purge once you’re back in power?

For the common citizen, this app raises an important question: is it a tool to report injustice or a digital vault for political hit lists?

Either way, it’s a masterclass in political creativity: vendetta version 2.0.