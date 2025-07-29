Aamir Khan keeps his Promise for Sitaare Zameen Par

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan decided to go against the ongoing OTT model and he is not in a rush to release the film on OTT in just four weeks after the theatrical release. He has spent over two years on Sitaare Zameen Par and the film released in theatres and fared well. The final theatrical run of the film has come to an end recently. Despite all the top digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon offering decent deals, Aamir did not sell the digital rights. He announced that Sitaare Zameen Par will have its release on YouTube on a pay-per-view basis.

Sitaare Zameen Par will now be available on YouTube from August 1st at a price of Rs 100. Sitaare Zameen Par is an emotional entertainer that delivers a strong message. RS Prasanna is the director and Aamir Khan played the lead role. Aamir Khan Productions bankrolled Sitaare Zameen Par. As per the response of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan is also in plans to release his past films on YouTube.