Kingdom Team drops Premiere Plans

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Kingdom is gearing up for a record release on Friday. The film is high on expectations and the advance sales are good all over. The makers had plans to release the film through paid premieres on Thursday. But the makers have dropped their plans after the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The word of mouth from the premiere shows have been doing significant damage for the film on the release day. The footfalls and the box-office numbers of the entire Friday are being impacted because of Thursday early premieres.

These are also impacting the openings in the USA. Hence, the team has dropped their plan. Kingdom will be released with early morning shows in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The trailer was well received and Vijay Deverakonda is very confident on Kingdom. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Kingdom is the costliest film in Vijay’s career. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Anirudh scored the music.