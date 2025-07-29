Kavitha’s BC Agitation: Protest or Political Punchline?

Kalvakuntla Kavitha has taken center stage with a dramatic hunger strike demanding BC reservations. While the cause may sound noble on the surface, many in Telangana are wondering why the sudden urgency and whether the protest is more about political positioning than people’s welfare.

For nearly a decade, when BRS (then TRS) ruled Telangana with full authority, neither Kavitha nor her father KCR took serious steps to pass the BC Reservation Bill. There were no protests, no legal action, and certainly no hunger strikes. Ironically, it is only after the Congress government passed the bill and sent it to the Governor that Kavitha has suddenly discovered her activist spirit.

Even more curious is the way her recent protest rallies were filled with slogans like “CM! CM!”, as if a hunger strike for BC rights is also a soft launch for a leadership bid. This has raised eyebrows not just in political circles, but also within her own party.

There have been quiet whispers of a rift between Kavitha and her brother KTR, the more visible and official heir to the BRS legacy. While KTR has maintained a relatively cautious political presence post-election loss, Kavitha’s sudden street-level activism is being seen by some as an attempt to reposition herself, perhaps even challenge her brother’s grip on the party.

But the timing and tone of it all feel off to many. After a long silence on BC welfare, trying to hijack a cause already taken up by the current Congress government comes across as political opportunism. The Congress has already moved the bill, and Kavitha’s demand to approach the Supreme Court, something her party never even considered in power, appears more performative than purposeful.

Public reaction has been mixed at best, with many seeing her move as too late and too obviously self-serving. The hunger strike, instead of becoming a symbol of sacrifice, risks turning into a satirical symbol of political memory loss.

In the end, Kavitha’s sudden activism, her rising ambition, and the shadowy rift within the BRS leadership may be giving the public more entertainment than inspiration. For a leader once sidelined after losing her MP seat, this could either be a desperate reentry or just another moment where politics forgets to check its own hypocrisy.