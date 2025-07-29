x
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Mythri on Hunt for Lavish Office Space

Published on July 29, 2025 by sankar

Mythri on Hunt for Lavish Office Space

Mythri Movie Makers is one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema. They have films lined up with Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, NTR, Ram Charan, Ram, Rishab Shetty and others. They are also producing pan-Indian films that are made on huge budgets. They have been operating from a lavish office space owned by producer Prashanti Tipirneni. Prasanti is a close friend of Natural Star Nani and she holds a share in his production house Wall Poster Cinema.

With a number of films in the making for Wall Poster Cinema, Prashanti Tipirneni has asked Mythri to vacate the premises. The top production house is on a hunt to rent a lavish office space to meet their requirements. The production house is also searching for land in a prime location to construct their own office space soon. Mythri is currently considering both the options and multiple properties are searched. Mythri Naveen and Ravi Shankar are personally searching for the right office space without any vastu problems so that they can shift their permanent base into the new premises very soon.

