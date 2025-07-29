Mythri on Hunt for Lavish Office Space

Mythri Movie Makers is one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema. They have films lined up with Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, NTR, Ram Charan, Ram, Rishab Shetty and others. They are also producing pan-Indian films that are made on huge budgets. They have been operating from a lavish office space owned by producer Prashanti Tipirneni. Prasanti is a close friend of Natural Star Nani and she holds a share in his production house Wall Poster Cinema.

With a number of films in the making for Wall Poster Cinema, Prashanti Tipirneni has asked Mythri to vacate the premises. The top production house is on a hunt to rent a lavish office space to meet their requirements. The production house is also searching for land in a prime location to construct their own office space soon. Mythri is currently considering both the options and multiple properties are searched. Mythri Naveen and Ravi Shankar are personally searching for the right office space without any vastu problems so that they can shift their permanent base into the new premises very soon.