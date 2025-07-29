x
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Home > Politics

From Neglect to Repair: Roads Finally Get Government Attention

Published on July 29, 2025 by nymisha

From Neglect to Repair: Roads Finally Get Government Attention

After years of neglect under the previous YSRCP government, the roads in the erstwhile Guntur district are finally getting attention. Many major roads were left in a terrible state, with halted projects and no basic maintenance. Even tenders called under NDB loans were stalled due to unpaid bills, leaving commuters to suffer dangerous and pothole-filled routes, especially during the monsoon.

The current TDP-led coalition government has begun addressing the issue by approving ₹36.20 crore for urgent repairs on 12 key roads covering nearly 83 km. Another ₹37.95 crore has been allocated for 112 km of severely damaged roads under NABARD and MDR plans. Officials have also reviewed and cancelled unused old tenders and fast-tracked new proposals.

This shift signals a clear departure from past apathy, showing the government’s intent to restore public infrastructure and ensure safer travel for the people.

Previous Public Good vs Fiscal Pressure: TGSRTC and APSRTC Walk a Tightrope in Reforming Public Transport
