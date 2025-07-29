From Neglect to Repair: Roads Finally Get Government Attention

After years of neglect under the previous YSRCP government, the roads in the erstwhile Guntur district are finally getting attention. Many major roads were left in a terrible state, with halted projects and no basic maintenance. Even tenders called under NDB loans were stalled due to unpaid bills, leaving commuters to suffer dangerous and pothole-filled routes, especially during the monsoon.

The current TDP-led coalition government has begun addressing the issue by approving ₹36.20 crore for urgent repairs on 12 key roads covering nearly 83 km. Another ₹37.95 crore has been allocated for 112 km of severely damaged roads under NABARD and MDR plans. Officials have also reviewed and cancelled unused old tenders and fast-tracked new proposals.

This shift signals a clear departure from past apathy, showing the government’s intent to restore public infrastructure and ensure safer travel for the people.