NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Critical Additional Affidavit in YS Viveka Murder Case

Published on March 26, 2025 by nymisha

Critical Additional Affidavit in YS Viveka Murder Case

The Andhra Pradesh government has submitted a crucial additional affidavit to the Supreme Court regarding the Viveka murder investigation. The document reveals shocking details about the case’s handling and potential cover-up attempts.

The state government’s submission highlights serious allegations against key individuals, including YS Avinash Reddy. The affidavit suggests a systematic attempt to manipulate the investigation and protect certain accused persons.

According to the document, the investigation officer Ram Singh uncovered multiple irregularities. The affidavit claims that attempts were made to intimidate the original investigating officials and deviate from the truth.

Andhra Pradesh government’s filing suggests a deliberate strategy to shield the main accused, particularly focusing on YS Avinash Reddy and his associates. The document alleges manipulation of evidence and interference with the investigation process.

With this submission, the Supreme Court is set to review the intricate details of the case. The affidavit is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming hearings and could potentially reshape the entire YS Viveka Murder investigation.

