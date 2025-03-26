Critical Additional Affidavit in YS Viveka Murder Case

The Andhra Pradesh government has submitted a crucial additional affidavit to the Supreme Court regarding the Viveka murder investigation. The document reveals shocking details about the case’s handling and potential cover-up attempts.

The state government’s submission highlights serious allegations against key individuals, including YS Avinash Reddy. The affidavit suggests a systematic attempt to manipulate the investigation and protect certain accused persons.

According to the document, the investigation officer Ram Singh uncovered multiple irregularities. The affidavit claims that attempts were made to intimidate the original investigating officials and deviate from the truth.

Andhra Pradesh government’s filing suggests a deliberate strategy to shield the main accused, particularly focusing on YS Avinash Reddy and his associates. The document alleges manipulation of evidence and interference with the investigation process.

With this submission, the Supreme Court is set to review the intricate details of the case. The affidavit is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming hearings and could potentially reshape the entire YS Viveka Murder investigation.