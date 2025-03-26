x
Controversy Erupts in AP Government’s Cisco Skill Development Program

Published on March 26, 2025 by nymisha

Controversy Erupts in AP Government’s Cisco Skill Development Program

A recent Andhra Pradesh government event with Cisco sparked major political drama when Ippala Ravindra Reddy’s presence raised eyebrows. The skill development partnership aimed to train 50,000 youth in digital IT skills, but it took an unexpected turn.

Ravindra Reddy, a Territorial Accounts Manager at Cisco, attended the MoU signing ceremony with Minister Lokesh Patel. However, his past political connections became a significant point of contention. Previously associated with YSRCP and later involved in social media controversies against TDP leaders, Ippala Ravindra Reddy’s involvement triggered intense reactions.

Ippala Ravindra Reddy, hailing from Prakasam district, was once a vocal social media activist targeting TDP between 2014-2019. His past legal troubles and political activism caught the attention of senior leaders. Despite being distanced from YSRCP, his appearance at the Cisco event reignited old controversies.

The TDP leadership strongly criticized Ippala Ravindra Reddy’s participation, questioning how he was allowed to be part of the government event. Minister Lokesh’s office immediately sent a strong email to Cisco, emphasizing potential future project implications and Ippala Ravindra Reddy’s potential job risk.

