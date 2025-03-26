x
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Interesting: MAD Square competes with Robinhood Business

Published on March 26, 2025 by nymisha

MAD is a small budget film made on a strict budget and it impressed the youth bigtime. The makers have decided to go with the sequel which is titled MAD Square. The film is releasing this Friday and it would compete with Nithiin’s upcoming film Robinhood. Both these films will get a decent release across the Telugu states. What’s surprising is that MAD Square has done equal theatrical business to Robinhood. Nithiin is an established actor while MAD Square has upcoming actors like Narne Nithin and Sangeeth Shoban.

The budget of Robinhood is almost 6 times more than the budget of MAD Square. But the theatrical business done is almost the same for both the films. MAD Square is expected to open on a stronger note than Robinhood considering the buzz surrounding it. The word of mouth is crucial for both the films. MAD Square makers are left in handsome profits before the release while the makers of Robinhood will make profits if the film ends up as a super hit in theatres.

Robinhood is directed by Venky Kudumula and Nithiin, Sreeleela are the lead actors. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. This is the costliest film in Nithiin’s career. MAD Square is directed by Kalyan Shankar and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shoban, Ram Nithin played the lead roles.

