Interesting: MAD Square competes with Robinhood Business

MAD is a small budget film made on a strict budget and it impressed the youth bigtime. The makers have decided to go with the sequel which is titled MAD Square. The film is releasing this Friday and it would compete with Nithiin’s upcoming film Robinhood. Both these films will get a decent release across the Telugu states. What’s surprising is that MAD Square has done equal theatrical business to Robinhood. Nithiin is an established actor while MAD Square has upcoming actors like Narne Nithin and Sangeeth Shoban.

The budget of Robinhood is almost 6 times more than the budget of MAD Square. But the theatrical business done is almost the same for both the films. MAD Square is expected to open on a stronger note than Robinhood considering the buzz surrounding it. The word of mouth is crucial for both the films. MAD Square makers are left in handsome profits before the release while the makers of Robinhood will make profits if the film ends up as a super hit in theatres.

Robinhood is directed by Venky Kudumula and Nithiin, Sreeleela are the lead actors. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. This is the costliest film in Nithiin’s career. MAD Square is directed by Kalyan Shankar and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shoban, Ram Nithin played the lead roles.