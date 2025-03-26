x
NBK’s Connection with Sunny Deol’s Jaat

Published on March 26, 2025 by nymisha

NBK’s Connection with Sunny Deol’s Jaat

Gopichand Malineni shares a great bond with Nandamuri Balakrishna and the duo worked together in Veerasimha Reddy. The duo is all set to team up together once again after Balayya completes the shoot of Akhanda 2. Gopichand Malineni recently directed Jaat featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Ravi Teja was the first choice for the film, but the makers picked Sunny Deol considering the budget calculations. Ravi Teja too demanded big money despite delivering a series of flops. After Sunny Deol came on to board, Gopichand Malineni approached Balakrishna for the film.

Gopichand Malineni wanted to shoot the film simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. He wanted the Hindi version to have Sunny Deol and wanted Balayya to feature in the Telugu version. He wanted to shoot the film simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu with these two veteran actors. The film’s producers Mythri Movie Makers had no objections but Balakrishna rejected the proposal. Then Gopichand Malineni shot the film with Sunny Deol. The film will release on January 10th on a grand note in Telugu and Hindi along with other neighbouring languages.

