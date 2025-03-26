x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej’s #VT15 :Humorous n Thrilling

Published on March 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sai Dharam Tej’s Unique Love Story
image
One more Interesting update from Trivikram Film
image
Varun Tej’s #VT15 :Humorous n Thrilling
image
NBK’s Connection with Sunny Deol’s Jaat
image
Interesting: MAD Square competes with Robinhood Business

Varun Tej’s #VT15 :Humorous n Thrilling

Mega Prince Varun Tej is ready to take on a bold and unique challenge with #VT15, an Indo-Korean horror-comedy directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced jointly by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment. This exciting project has garnered attention, particularly after the release of a thrilling poster that hints at a genre-blending rollercoaster ride.

The promo that is out now starts with a lively chat between Varun Tej and Satya, quickly joined by director Merlapaka Gandhi. The real twist, however, comes with the entry of a Korean woman. The promo gives a glimpse of the film’s core blend- combining the thrills of horror with the light-hearted humor of a comedy. The exciting mix of genres leaves audiences eagerly anticipating the unexpected twists the story holds.

VT15 is set to be a visual treat with its high technical values. S Thaman scores the music. However, the other details are awaited.

The grand muhurtham ceremony of #VT15 was organized yesterday. The movie also went on floors on the same day. Varun Tej sports a new look to play a character which is first of its kind for him.

Next One more Interesting update from Trivikram Film Previous NBK’s Connection with Sunny Deol’s Jaat
else

TRENDING

image
Sai Dharam Tej’s Unique Love Story
image
One more Interesting update from Trivikram Film
image
Varun Tej’s #VT15 :Humorous n Thrilling

Latest

image
Sai Dharam Tej’s Unique Love Story
image
One more Interesting update from Trivikram Film
image
Varun Tej’s #VT15 :Humorous n Thrilling
image
NBK’s Connection with Sunny Deol’s Jaat
image
Interesting: MAD Square competes with Robinhood Business

Most Read

image
Controversy Erupts in AP Government’s Cisco Skill Development Program
image
Critical Additional Affidavit in YS Viveka Murder Case
image
One Nation, One Election: Parliamentary Panel Gets More Time

Related Articles

NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress