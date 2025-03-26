Varun Tej’s #VT15 :Humorous n Thrilling

Mega Prince Varun Tej is ready to take on a bold and unique challenge with #VT15, an Indo-Korean horror-comedy directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced jointly by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment. This exciting project has garnered attention, particularly after the release of a thrilling poster that hints at a genre-blending rollercoaster ride.

The promo that is out now starts with a lively chat between Varun Tej and Satya, quickly joined by director Merlapaka Gandhi. The real twist, however, comes with the entry of a Korean woman. The promo gives a glimpse of the film’s core blend- combining the thrills of horror with the light-hearted humor of a comedy. The exciting mix of genres leaves audiences eagerly anticipating the unexpected twists the story holds.

VT15 is set to be a visual treat with its high technical values. S Thaman scores the music. However, the other details are awaited.

The grand muhurtham ceremony of #VT15 was organized yesterday. The movie also went on floors on the same day. Varun Tej sports a new look to play a character which is first of its kind for him.