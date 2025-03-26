One more Interesting update from Trivikram Film

Top writer and director Trivikram is working on the country’s biggest mythological drama and he has been focused on the project for more than a year. He also needs more time for the work to be completed. Allu Arjun will play the lead role in the film. Producer S Naga Vamsi recently clarified that the film has no relation with the mythological epics Mahabharata or Ramayana. He said that the film is based on a never discussed God.

As per the insiders, the film is based on the life story of Lord Vishnu. There is a never full time film made on Lord Sri Vishnu. Trivikram is currently working on this story. The film will be presented as a proper commercial entertainer and the works are going on. The pre-production work is currently happening and the shoot commences next year. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and Thaman will score the music. More details about the film will be announced officially very soon.