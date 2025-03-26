Sai Dharam Tej’s Unique Love Story

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is quite selective and is not in a hurry. The actor is shooting for Sambarala Yeti Gattu which is in the final stages of shoot. The high voltage action entertainer will release this year. There is no news about the upcoming film of Sai Dharam Tej. The actor has signed a unique love story which will be announced very soon. The film is said to be titled Idhi Mamulu Prema Kaadu.

A youngster has been working on the script and is travelling with Sai Dharam Tej from the past two years. Tollywood hasn’t seen such a unique and never presented love story and Sai Dharam Tej is all excited about the film. This would be the next project of Sai Dharam after he completes SYG. A top production house is expected to produce Idhi Mamulu Prema Kaadu. More details are expected to be announced officially soon.