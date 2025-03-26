x
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Home > Movie News

Sai Dharam Tej’s Unique Love Story

Published on March 26, 2025 by nymisha

Sai Dharam Tej’s Unique Love Story

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is quite selective and is not in a hurry. The actor is shooting for Sambarala Yeti Gattu which is in the final stages of shoot. The high voltage action entertainer will release this year. There is no news about the upcoming film of Sai Dharam Tej. The actor has signed a unique love story which will be announced very soon. The film is said to be titled Idhi Mamulu Prema Kaadu.

A youngster has been working on the script and is travelling with Sai Dharam Tej from the past two years. Tollywood hasn’t seen such a unique and never presented love story and Sai Dharam Tej is all excited about the film. This would be the next project of Sai Dharam after he completes SYG. A top production house is expected to produce Idhi Mamulu Prema Kaadu. More details are expected to be announced officially soon.

