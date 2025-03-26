Mad Square Trailer offers hilarious roller-coaster ride

MAD Square team raised expectations with back to back blockbuster content. The film releasing worldwide on March 28th, 2025. The anticipation for the sequel has been fueled by the catchy songs like “Swathi Reddy,” “Laddu Gari Pelli,” and “Vaccharroi,” along with the recently released teaser, all of which have contributed to the growing buzz.

Today, makers released the trailer in a grand launch event. The talented trio of Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin are back in top form, delivering their best. The trailer for MAD Square promises a nonstop ride of laughter and mad entertainment. The gang including Vishnu Oi offers crazy moments, hilarious one-liners and quirky situations.

Mad Gang energy and comedy timing elevated by Thaman’s banger score. MAD Square is set to deliver a double dose of over-the-top entertainment. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the trailer promises mad experience in theatres. MAD Square is being made by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suryadeva Naga Vamsi presents the film. More details will be announced soon.