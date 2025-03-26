Andhra Pradesh’s Revolutionary Satellite Plan: CM Chandrababu’s Vision Unveiled

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled an ambitious plan to create a state-specific satellite, marking a groundbreaking approach to governance and technology integration. During the Collectors’ Conference, Naidu shared exciting insights into the state’s future strategy.

The proposed satellite isn’t just a technological marvel but a comprehensive solution for real-time monitoring and service delivery. Naidu explained that the satellite would be equipped with drones, CCTV cameras, and IoT devices, enabling instant information gathering and citizen services.

Highlighting the potential of this initiative, the Chief Minister revealed that the work-from-home model could generate 20 lakh jobs. The Scotch Development Foundation has already recognized Andhra Pradesh as the number one state in Digital India and Administrative Reforms.

Beyond technological advancements, Naidu’s vision includes supporting marginalized communities. He announced plans to allocate quarries to specific social groups, aiming to improve their living standards and economic opportunities.

With plans to potentially establish multiple satellites and implement comprehensive digital strategies, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a technologically progressive state ready to embrace innovation and inclusive development.

