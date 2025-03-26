Telangana Scores Big: BYD’s Mega Electric Vehicle Project

Telangana is set to become the epicenter of electric vehicle innovation with Chinese giant BYD preparing to establish its first manufacturing unit near Hyderabad. The state government has proactively identified three potential locations, signaling a major leap in India’s electric mobility mission.

After years of importing electric vehicles from China, BYD is ready to set up a dedicated manufacturing facility in India. This move is expected to significantly reduce vehicle prices and boost local production. The company plans an ambitious project that includes:

The proposed project isn’t just about car assembly. BYD aims to establish a comprehensive 20-gigawatt battery plant with the capacity to produce 600,000 electric vehicles annually within five to seven years. Their innovative flash charger technology, which can charge a battery for a 400-kilometer range in just 5-8 minutes, is set to disrupt the current electric vehicle ecosystem.

Interestingly, BYD has already outperformed Tesla in global revenues, generating $107 billion compared to Tesla’s $97.7 billion. The Telangana government’s support and the company’s technological prowess make this project a significant milestone for India’s automotive sector.

With this project, Hyderabad is poised to become a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, potentially creating thousands of jobs and positioning Telangana at the forefront of India’s green mobility revolution.