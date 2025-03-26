x
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Home > Politics

Telangana Scores Big: BYD’s Mega Electric Vehicle Project

Published on March 26, 2025 by nymisha

Telangana Scores Big: BYD’s Mega Electric Vehicle Project

Telangana is set to become the epicenter of electric vehicle innovation with Chinese giant BYD preparing to establish its first manufacturing unit near Hyderabad. The state government has proactively identified three potential locations, signaling a major leap in India’s electric mobility mission.

After years of importing electric vehicles from China, BYD is ready to set up a dedicated manufacturing facility in India. This move is expected to significantly reduce vehicle prices and boost local production. The company plans an ambitious project that includes:

The proposed project isn’t just about car assembly. BYD aims to establish a comprehensive 20-gigawatt battery plant with the capacity to produce 600,000 electric vehicles annually within five to seven years. Their innovative flash charger technology, which can charge a battery for a 400-kilometer range in just 5-8 minutes, is set to disrupt the current electric vehicle ecosystem.

Interestingly, BYD has already outperformed Tesla in global revenues, generating $107 billion compared to Tesla’s $97.7 billion. The Telangana government’s support and the company’s technological prowess make this project a significant milestone for India’s automotive sector.

With this project, Hyderabad is poised to become a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, potentially creating thousands of jobs and positioning Telangana at the forefront of India’s green mobility revolution.

