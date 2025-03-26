x
Home > Movie News

NTR Overwhelmed with Devara response in Japan

Published on March 26, 2025 by nymisha

NTR Overwhelmed with Devara response in Japan

Young Tiger NTR is promoting his film Devara in Japan ahead of the film’s release. Right from interacting with the local media to attending the special premieres with fans, NTR is completely overwhelmed with the response from the audience. Tarak’s dance for Devara song along with his speech in Japan went viral in the past couple of days. Tarak watched the film with the audience in packed houses and the response from the Japanese audience is completely impressive.

Tarak also celebrated the birthday of his wife Lakshmi Pranathi in Japan. The film’s director Koratala Siva too is in Japan to promote the film. Devara: Part 1 will be released in Japan on March 28th in the country. NTR and team are expected to return back to India by this weekend. Koratala Siva is currently working on the script of Devara 2 and the shoot is expected to commence next year. An official announcement will be made soon.

