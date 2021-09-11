Danger bells for Tollywood Exhibition Sector

Telugu audience are the best when it comes to watching movies. No film industry got reopened completely after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. A bunch of Telugu movies released and raked massive revenues even during the pandemic season. With the second wave of cases calming down, the audience have been watching films in theatres. The ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh and the 50 percent occupancy rule turned out to be the major barrier for the film industry.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is yet to revise the GO and he never offered an appointment for the Tollywood bigwigs who are waiting to meet the Chief Minister. In a shocking move, the AP Government issued a new GO of movie ticket portal that hints at controlling the ticket prices in the state. This move makes sure that the government of AP is all set to take a stronghold on the exhibition industry in Andhra Pradesh. The exhibitors and distributors are criticizing the government against the decision.

They are warning that several single screens will head for a closure if the situations continue to be the same in Andhra Pradesh if they screen films with 50 percent occupancy and low ticket pricing. The Tollywood bigwigs are tight-lipped and are waiting to meet YS Jagan at the earliest. On the other side, the distributors of AP are in plans to conduct a meeting and head for a legal battle against the government of Andhra Pradesh if the bigwigs of Telugu cinema fail to resolve the issue at the earliest.