When Nani was called Unnatural Star for the first time?

Tollywood star Nani turned out to be an actor who is owned by the entire family among the Telugu audience. He has fans in all the sections aged from 6-60. This is because of his natural acting and boy next door looks. The actor scored a series of super hits with simple light-hearted entertainers in his career. He cemented his position in Telugu cinema and has been busy with a series of projects. But all his recent films ended up as duds after Nani tried to move out of his comfort zone. MCA happens to be the actor’s biggest hit and it released in 2017. Excluding Jersery, all his recent offerings ended up as disappointments.

His recent film Tuck Jagadish headed for a direct digital release and Nani is criticized badly. This time, it is for his performance and not for the script selection. The Natural Star looked quite unnatural as Tuck Jagadish. Several called him ‘Unnatural Star’ after the release of the film. Nani for the first time was badly trolled for his portrayal. His dialogue diction, expressions and body language did not suit the actor really in the film. His fans took social media platforms to urge Nani to do films like Nenu Local and MCA instead of films like V, Tuck Jagadish and Gang Leader.

It’s high time for the actor to rethink about his choices to make it to the next level. Though Nani hiked his remuneration big time, his business did not witness any major boost. It has been fluctuating at the same range for the past four years. Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy and he is shooting for a rom-com titled Ante Sundaraniki currently.