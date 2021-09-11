Kavitha back in action after three months!

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former Nizamabad Lok Sabha member and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, comes back into focus after a gap of three months.

After her shocking defeat in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in May 2019, Kavitha remained inactive in politics. She was not seen much in TRS party activities or government activities later.

KCR later fielded Kavitha as MLC candidate for Nizamabad local bodies election in March 2020. But due to Covid first wave and lockdown, the election was delayed till October 2020.

Kavitha won as MLC with a big majority on October 12, 2020. At that time, there were speculations that KCR will soon take Kavitha into his cabinet.

However, she did not get any big posts even a year after winning MLC election. This reportedly angered Kavitha and for that reason she again remained inactive from politics.

Kavitha was seen nowhere since June. She last visited Nizamabad and Jagtial districts in June. She was not seen even during Rakhi celebrations in August. She did not tie Rakhi to her brother KTR like she usually does every year and simply wished him on Twitter.

This triggered speculations that Kavitha is angry at KCR and KTR for not giving her prominence in party and government.

Kavitha is visiting Nizamabad and Armoor today (Saturday).

Her sudden tour sparked a debate in TRS that she became active again.

But Kavitha’s followers say this visit is not political but only to console few families of TRS workers, who died recently due to Covid and various reasons.