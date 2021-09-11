Tekkali turns the biggest battleground for TDP, YSRCP in North Andhra

Tekkali in North Andhra is a unique constituency. This is a very important constituency as TDP AP president Atchen Naidu represents it. Atchen Naidu managed to retain this constituency despite a massive anti-TDP wave in 2019. Despite slew of tactics that the YSRCP adopted, Atchen Naidu had won in the elections. But, the YSRCP is not ready to give up and is trying to attack Atchen Naidu at every given opportunity. This contest has made Tekkali hog headlines every now and then.

Though Atchen Naidu has won from Tekkali, the YSRCP came to power in the state. So the top bosses of the YSRCP have made Atchen’s bête noire Duvvada Srinivas as an MLC and made him a rival political pole in Tekkali. Srinivas has been attacking Atchen Naidu very aggressively. Initially, Atchen Naidu too tried to counter him with verbal harangues. But ever since his arrest in the ESI scam, he has toned down quite a bit. He has also reportedly asked his supporters to tone down their criticism. With this MLC Duvvada Srinivas has become more aggressive. He has begun attacking both Chandrababu and Lokesh also along with Atchen Naidu.

Even the YSRCP cadre has begun attacking the TDP and Atchen Naidu in particular. Warnings and challenges have become the order of the day in Tekkali. The latest is that Atchen Naidu has decided to pay the YSRCP back in the same coin. He reportedly told the TDP cadre to give a fitting reply to the YSRCP. With this, the political situation in the constituency has become too muddled. Not just the leaders, even the cadres are verbally attacking each other. Political watchers are watching the politics as it unfolds. They are waiting to see how both Kinjarapu and Duvvada clans battle it out.