Bigg boss tidbits: Jessie’s mother emotional appeal to audience

Bigg boss season 5 is running successfully. Even though the show is starting at 10 pm, unlike previous seasons that started at 9:30 pm, this season is garnering huge response from the audience. This week there are 6 contestants in the nominations and out of these, 3 are in real danger. Hamida, Sarayu and Jessie are the bottom 3 as of now. There is a discussion among social media that Jessie might be eliminated this week. Jessie mother came out in support of him and made an emotional appeal to the audience.

Jessie mother responded on the netizens comments that Jessie is not doing well. She revealed that Jessie became successful in modelling industry without support from anyone. She added, he faced many hardships in life. She revealed that Jessie’s father had health issues, his brain got damaged and it resulted in gradual paralysis of his body parts. She told, Jessie lost focus on career because of these issues and now only he came on to the track because of opportunity in Bigg boss. She appealed to the audience to support Jessie as he is hardworking and a responsible guy.

We need to wait and see whether Jessie will continue in the house or not.