Credit Rs 10 lakh and freeze: KCR’s Dalit Bandhu strategy!

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has launched Dalit Bandhu scheme in August first week in his adopted village Vasalamarri in Bhongir district. He released Rs 7.60 crore to extend Rs 10 lakh each to all 76 Dalit families in Vasalamarri.

KCR again formally launched Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad on August 16. He released Rs 2,000 crore to cover all 20,000 Dalit families in Huzuruabad.

But the amount was not credited into the bank accounts of Dalits till September first week and the amount was lying with the district collectors.

The delay angered dalits in these two districts. Sensing this, KCR directed collectors to immediately transfer Rs 10 lakh each to Dalits.

Collectors transferred Rs 10 lakh each to Dalit beneficiaries in Huzurabad and Vasalamarri in the past four days.

Dalits celebrated the occasion as they received messages from banks on their mobile phones stating that their account was credited with Rs 10 lakh each.

Dalits tried to withdraw the amount soon after but the bank officials refused to give money saying that the collectors have frozen their accounts.

When Dalits approached Collectors and district officials they were told that the amount cannot be withdrawn unless they select one business unit on which they want to invest and that business idea should be financially viable.

Many dalits opted to buy tractors and cabs but collectors refused saying that if everyone purchases tractors and cabs, they will suffer losses as the business will not be viable.

Dalits are now breaking their heads how to withdraw the funds that are lying in their accounts.