Sai Dharam Tej Stable and in Recovery Mode

By
Telugu360
-
1

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident last night after his bike lost control on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. The actor suffered injuries which left the Mega family and fans in deep shock. He was rushed to Medicover Hospitals in Madhapur and was later moved to Apollo Hospitals for better medical assistance. Allu Aravind addressed the media last night and he confirmed that Sai Dharam Tej is out of danger and he had no injuries in his head and internally.

Apollo Hospitals released a health bulletin saying that he sustained soft tissue injuries and collar bone fracture. The health bulletin also said that Sai Dharam Tej had no injuries to his brain, spine and other body organs. Tej is closely monitored and the further evaluation will be done soon. The doctors also clarified that there is no need for any immediate surgical intervention. The entire Mega family rushed to Apollo Hospitals last night. The visuals of Sai Dharam Tej’s bike accident are now making rounds across the social media circles. Wishing Sai Dharam Tej a speedy recovery.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here