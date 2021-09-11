YSRCP biggies’ go on luxury tours, put Jagan in a spot

The profligate and luxurious ways of the YSRCP leaders, especially the MLAs and Ministers, has become a source of bother for AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Many such luxury tours have now become public knowledge and have turned into topics of heated discussions. This is bringing a bad name to the ruling party, which talks ad nauseum about poor people and uplifting their lives.

First it was Jagan’s close relative and minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy’s tour of Russia in a private jet. The pic of this tour was uploaded by none other than the minister himself. Now this has become cannon fodder for the opposition. Clever Balineni silenced the TDP by claiming that TDP MLA Anagani Satyaprasad too accompanied him. However, questions are being raised about the profligate ways of the “pro-poor” politicos.

It is now emerging that a group of YSRCP MLAs, led by one minister spent 4-5 days in the luxurious sea side resorts in Goa. The YSRCP leaders, who were all from the Rayalaseema region, were there to “unwind” themselves in “all possible manners.” It is now reliably learnt that one MLA has invested heavily in the water-front hotel. What is interesting is that the minister, two MLAs and other elected people’s representatives did not go together. They all came separately and met in Goa. What more? These worthies have taken care to ensure that the news is kept a secret.

YSRCP MLAs going to unwind themselves in luxury resorts in Bengaluru is also well-known. Now that these two joints have come to light, the others are being quite discreet. They are trying to cover their tracks. But, the intel sources are said to be trying to unearth more such luxury escapades of the VIPs from Andhra Pradesh.