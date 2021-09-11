Bigg boss: Who’s the best and who’s the worst?

Bigg boss show today started with celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi festival. Later Bigg boss asked the housemates to select one best candidate and one worst candidate out of all considering their performance in tasks and behaviour in this house till date.

Housemates liked Lobo’s entertainment:

Ravi selected Lobo as best player and Jessie as worst player. He justified it by reminding how Lobo’s entertainment gave the much needed relief to all and how Jessie is doing mistakes. Priyanka told she loved Lobo’s entertainment and stated that she never laughed this much in recent times

Jessie was selected worst player:

In addition to Ravi, Lobo also selected Jessie as worst player. Annie master too nominated Jessie as worst player and cited his mistakes during the week. Sarayu too mentioned Jessie as worst player but she tried to correct his mistakes rather than criticising him.

Vishwa selected as best player:

Uma selected Vishwa as best and Kajal as worst player. Vishwa selected Priyanka as best player and became emotional while talking about her. He selected Kajal as worst player. Lahari too selected Vishwa as best player and Kajal as worst player. It seems many others selected him as best player but the footage was not telecast in today’s episode. Probably it might be telecast in “Bigg bossunseen”

Uma vs Priyanka altercation:

Priya selected Uma as worst player and pointed out her arrogant nature. The argument went beyond the limits as housemates dragged personal lives into the argument. Ravi and Lobo signalled her to cut the conversation. Priyanka later realised and immediately apologised but Uma didn’t accept the apology. Sweta Verma too selected Uma as worst player. She justified the reason for her selection. Siri chose Nataraj master as best player and she also chose Uma as worst player.

Jessie goes to Jail:

After the task was over Bigg boss asked Siri to reveal the best and worst players. She told, as per votes, Vishwa is the best and Jessie is the worst. Bigg boss told that the worst contestant should be sent to jail and he should be there in the jail till further notification. Housemates encouraged Jessie to be brave.

Neither best nor worst :

Housemates like Shanmukh, Sunny, Sriram, Swetha, Priya, Lahari and Hamida were selected neither the best player nor worst player. This indicates that these housemates are yet to open up fully. Contestants like Sriram are not getting any footage and the audience are wondering whether he is still in the show or not.

As of now, Hamida, Sarayu and Jessie are in the bottom 3. We need to wait and see who will be leaving the house this weekend.