Mega hero and Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej met with a road accident and he got injured. The actor was riding a sports bike on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge and he lost his control which led to a mishap. Sai Dharam Tej is rushed to a private hospital and he is getting treated currently. His next film Republic is gearing up for October 1st release. Wishing the Mega actor a speedy recovery.

