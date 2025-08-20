x
Dassora from Ghaati: A Pulse-Racing Anthem

Published on August 20, 2025

Dassora from Ghaati: A Pulse-Racing Anthem

Anushka Shetty reunited with acclaimed director Krish Jagarlamudi for a hard-hitting action drama Ghaati, that’s already creating waves ahead of its September 5th release. Riding high on the momentum of the film’s gripping trailer, the team has dropped the second single from the soundtrack- Dassora.

It’s a pulse-racing anthem of rebellion and culture that mirrors the intensity of the film’s rugged world. Composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, Dassora blends high-energy tribal beats with earthy folk textures, creating a soundscape that’s both raw and electrifying.

Vocal powerhouses Geetha Madhuri, Saketh, and Sruthi Ranjani bring the song to life with their powerful renditions, channeling the unfiltered spirit of the Ghaati people. The lyrics are by ES Murthy.

On screen, Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu embody these daring characters with grit and gravitas. Dassora indeed is a sonic stamp of the Ghaatis’ untamed spirit.

