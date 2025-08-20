x
Telugu360 Exclusive: Rajinikanth spoiled Coolie

Published on August 20, 2025 by sankar

Superstar Rajinikanth delivered a series of flops and then came Jailer. The film was a stupendous hit and Sun Pictures made big money. They decided to team up with Rajinikanth in his future projects. The addition of star cast like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff was a big plus for Jailer. Rajinikanth was in the hangover of Jailer for a long time. All those who narrated scripts for Rajinikanth knew this. Rajinikanth was expecting a simple script with less heroism on him and he wanted superstars from other languages in his films to essay special roles. He was not much bothered about his screen presence of his character.

Talented director Lokesh Kanagaraj has narrated an interesting thriller that runs on Rajinikanths’ character throughout. The Tamil Superstar has rejected the proposal and he asked Lokesh Kanagaraj to work on a script that sounds similar to Jailer. It was then, Lokesh Kanagaraj worked on the script of Coolie. He was forced to bring actors like Upendra and Aamir Khan. Their roles hardly made any impact in Coolie. The film received mixed response from the audience after taking a huge opening. The film passed because of the buzz generated and made decent money over the first weekend. If Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed the first script, the result may have been different. Rajinikanth is in a complete hangover of Jailer and he spoiled the plans of his fanboy Lokesh Kanagaraj.

