Centre Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025, Sajjanar Welcomes Move

The Union Government has moved decisively against online betting, introducing the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in Parliament. The Bill proposes stringent penalties, including up to three years imprisonment or fines of up to ₹1 crore for violators. Even those promoting or enabling betting apps through advertisements and financial transactions could face heavy punishments. Importantly, players are treated as victims, not offenders.

The move comes amid growing concerns, with several tragic deaths reported in many states, including in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where many youngsters fell into debt traps due to betting apps. The misuse of such platforms has also brought celebrities and YouTubers under scrutiny, with several summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for promoting them.

Welcoming the Centre’s decision, VC Sajjanar, a senior police officer, said betting apps had already claimed many lives. He called the ban commendable but stressed that more platforms must also be brought under restrictions. Sajjanar emphasized that India must ensure betting apps do not enter the market “through any backdoor.” While Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have already imposed bans, he warned that operators often return under new names or routes. He added that enforcement responsibility would now fall heavily on ground-level police officials.

Industry bodies such as the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), however, argue that the Bill could hurt legitimate gaming and esports, urging regulation instead of outright bans. But for law enforcement, the priority remains clear: stopping the unchecked spread of betting apps that have become a dangerous addiction for many.