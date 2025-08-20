x
Home > Movie News

When will Mokshagna make his Debut?

Published on August 20, 2025 by sankar

When will Mokshagna make his Debut?

Nandamuri fans are always puzzled when there is a discussion about the debut film of young scion Mokshagna. A film was announced last year and Prasanth Varma was on board to direct the project. But the film got shelved and the real reasons were not disclosed. Balakrishna announced that he would direct the debut film of Mokshagna but the project too got delayed. Nandamuri fans have been waiting with patience from the past few years about the debut film of Mokshagna but it never happened.

Mokshagna has lost weight, turned slim and looked good in some of the recent snaps. There is a debate going on about his first film. But there is no solid update about his first film. There are no big developments about his launch. Balakrishna kept his fans thrilling with the updates but there is no big happening about the debut film of Mokshagna. The wait for the Nandamuri fans will continue for this year and Mokshagna may be launched next year.

