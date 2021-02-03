Date locked for Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni will face an acid test with his upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor. Bommarillu Baskar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The film faced several delays due to various reasons. With a heap of films announced for release in the next 3-4 months, the makers of the film announced that Most Eligible Bachelor will release on June 19th across the globe.

A romantic poster featuring Akhil and Pooja Hegde is released today along with the release date. The shooting portions of the film are completed recently. Gopi Sundar composes the music and GA2 Pictures are producing this romantic family entertainer. Akhil is on a break and he is preparing himself for the shoot of his next film that will be directed by Surendar Reddy.