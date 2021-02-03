Check Trailer: Nithiin’s Action Thriller on Cards

Young actor Nithiin completed the shoot of his upcoming movies Check and Rang De. The trailer of Check is released today and is directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti who prefers innovative films. The trailer is packed with interesting stuff and narrates the story of Aditya, a prime accused in a terrorism case. He is an expert in chess and the rest of Check is all about the investigation in the case and the challenges faced by Aditya. Rakul Preet Singh plays a lawyer in this action entertainer and Priya Varrier plays Nithiin’s love interest.

Like Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s past movies, Check trailer looks interesting and the film’s result depends completely on the backstory and the narration. The trailer makes it clear that the film takes place on a serious note. Kalyani Malik is the music director. Posani Krishna Murali, Sai Chand, Murali Sharma, Harsha Vardhan, Sampath Raj will be seen in other important roles. Produced by V Anand Prasad, Check releases on February 26th.