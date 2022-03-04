Date locked for Bheemla Nayak Digital Streaming

Bheemla Nayak is heading towards the biggest hit in Pawan Kalyan’s career and the film had an exceptional first week. Telugu digital platform Aha acquired the digital streaming rights of Bheemla Nayak for a whopping price. Bheemla Nayak will have its digital streaming on Aha during the last week of March. Aha will announce the date officially very soon. The theatrical run of Bheemla Nayak is expected to come to an end by next week as Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam is hitting the screens.

Aha is keen to premiere Bheemla Nayak on their digital platform this month. Bheemla Nayak is adapted from Mayalalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum and it features Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. Saagar Chandra is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Bheemla Nayak is heading for theatrical release in Hindi this month and the Hindi trailer of the film is out.