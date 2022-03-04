Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Vicious Avatar In Hanu-Man

Young hero Teja Sajja and creative director Prashanth Varma have teamed up for the second time for an Indian superhero film Hanu-Man. It is being made as a Pan India project and will have release in all south Indian languages and Hindi.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is playing a significant role in the movie. Hero Sudeep released Varalaxmi’s first look from the film, on the occasion of her birthday (March 5th). She is introduced in vicious avatar in the poster. Draped in a saree, Varalaxmi can be seen holding coconuts in her hand.

Amritha Aiyer is the female lead opposite Teja Sajja in the movie being made on lavish budget under Primeshow Entertainment. Teja and Amritha’s first look in the movie garnered lots of appreciation.

Hanu-Man’s shooting is in final stages.