Devara to have key scenes from a Real-life Incident

NTR and Koratala Siva are working for Devara. The first look poster of the film hinted that the film will be a complete actioner where NTR was spotted holding a spear with blood marks and now according to sources, the film is based on a ruthless massacre of Dalits. According to reports, Devara narrates the Karamchedu tragedy that happened in 1985.

Karamchedu a village near Bapatla has seen a big political storm in 1985, where many Dalits were killed and injured by the upper castes. According to sources, Koratala Siva is planning to project this real-life incident in the film. Siva lives up to real-life incidents in his films, like village adoption in Srimanthudu and the naxal movement in Acharya. Likewise, Devara will have an impact of the Karamchedu tragedy. The film is slated for summer 2024 release.