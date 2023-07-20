Sai Dharam Tej To Take Break

Sai Dharam Tej is actively participating in the promotions of BRO and he is interacting with the media. As part of it, he said that he is going to go on a break for six months after the release of BRO. The film is an official remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. Sai Tej is sharing the screen with his uncle Pawan Kalyan and the film is directed by Samuthirakani. Bro is scheduled for July 28th release.

Jaanavule, the second single from BRO has got a bad response and netizens have trolled Sai Tej for his non-energetic dance. This has reached the hero. Sai Tej has accepted it and said he might have done it better. For this reason, to gain physical fitness, he will take a short break and will be soon before the camera. His project with Sampath Nandi will be on hold till the actor is back on sets. Sai Tej said that he will return after attaining physical fitness and when he can give his best performance on screen. Back in 2021, Sai Tej met with an accident and was bedridden for months.