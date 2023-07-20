Shocking Remuneration for Anirudh

Tamil sensation Anirudh Ravichander is the most happening music director in the South and he is going to make his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film’s prevue has already got much attention with Anirudh’s BGM’s along with SRK’s makeover. The young sensation’s music is all over the place and he is utilizing his craze.

The latest buzz is that Anirudh charged Rs 10 crores as remuneration for composing music for Jawan. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman charges Rs 8 crores and Anirudh’s fee has surpassed his remuneration as well. Anirudh is currently having three biggies of the south in his pocket: Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and NTR’s Devara.