Dhamaka 2 weeks Worldwide Collections -Crosses 60 Cr gross mark

Dhamaka has continued its steady run in the second week with an outstanding Sunday. It held well on weekdays as well. The film after 2 weeks stands at 63cr gross worldwide and 32 cr share. The film is now the 2nd highest distributor share for the hero behind Krack (38 Cr). It is now looking to surpass the 35cr mark and emerge as Super Hit.

Area 2 weeks Worldwide Collections 10 days Worldwide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections 4 days Worldwide Collections Nizam 11.85 Cr 11.25 Cr 8.86 Cr 6.82 Cr Ceeded 5.35 Cr 4.50 Cr 3.44 Cr 2.87 Cr UA 3.85 Cr 3.52 Cr 2.68 Cr 2.02 Cr Guntur 1.70 Cr 1.60 Cr 1.24 Cr 1.07 Cr East 1.75 Cr 1.60 Cr 1.26 Cr 1.12 Cr Krishna 1.56 Cr 1.42 Cr 1.12 Cr 0.93 Cr West 1.24 Cr 1.14 Cr 0.88 Cr 0.73 Cr Nellore 0.90 Cr 0.80 Cr 0.60 Cr 0.45 Cr AP and TS 28.20 Cr (53.45 Cr) 25.83 Cr (48.05 Cr) 20.08 Cr 15.88 Cr (26.85 Cr gross) ROI 1.90 Cr (4.55 Cr) 1.75 Cr (4.05 Cr) 1.30 Cr 1 Cr (2.25 Cr) OS 2.05 Cr (5.10 Cr) 1.75 Cr (4.40 Cr) 1.30 Cr 0.90 Cr (2.30 Cr) Worldwide 32.15 Cr (63.10 Cr) 29.33 Cr (56.50 Cr) 22.68 Cr (31.40 Cr gross) 17.78 Cr (31.40 Cr gross)