Dhamaka 2 weeks Worldwide Collections -Crosses 60 Cr gross mark

Dhamaka has continued its steady run in the second week with an outstanding Sunday. It held well on weekdays as well. The film after 2 weeks stands at 63cr gross worldwide and 32 cr share. The film is now the 2nd highest distributor share for the hero behind Krack (38 Cr). It is now looking to surpass the 35cr mark and emerge as Super Hit.

Area2 weeks Worldwide Collections10 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst Week Worldwide Collections4 days Worldwide Collections
Nizam11.85 Cr11.25 Cr8.86 Cr6.82 Cr
Ceeded5.35 Cr4.50 Cr3.44 Cr2.87 Cr
UA3.85 Cr3.52 Cr2.68 Cr2.02 Cr
Guntur 1.70 Cr1.60 Cr1.24 Cr1.07 Cr
East 1.75 Cr1.60 Cr1.26 Cr1.12 Cr
Krishna1.56 Cr1.42 Cr1.12 Cr0.93 Cr
West1.24 Cr1.14 Cr0.88 Cr0.73 Cr
Nellore0.90 Cr0.80 Cr0.60 Cr0.45 Cr
AP and TS28.20 Cr (53.45 Cr)25.83 Cr (48.05 Cr)20.08 Cr15.88 Cr (26.85 Cr gross)
ROI1.90 Cr (4.55 Cr)1.75 Cr (4.05 Cr)1.30 Cr1 Cr (2.25 Cr)
OS2.05 Cr (5.10 Cr)1.75 Cr (4.40 Cr)1.30 Cr0.90 Cr (2.30 Cr)
Worldwide32.15 Cr (63.10 Cr)29.33 Cr (56.50 Cr) 22.68 Cr (31.40 Cr gross)17.78 Cr (31.40 Cr gross)

