Psycho Jagan behind police anarchy, says Chandrababu

TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu naidu, on Friday suspected the hand of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, behind the anarchy of the local police.

The police created obstructions to Chandrababu Naidu to visit the local TDP office in Gudipalli in Kuppam Assembly segment, the home constituency of the TDP supremo. Protesting against the police behaviour, Chandrababu strongly protested by staging a sit-in on the road.

Later, addressing the public from the bus which is part of his convoy, Chandrababu Naidu said “the psycho Chief Minister is behind the anarchy of the police action here. Do you have any humanity, are you not ashamed to create hurdles in my own constituency,” he asked.

Questioning the police whether he does not have the right to meet the voters in his home Assembly segment, Chandrababu said that the people will revolt against the police if he keeps moving in the constituency. “You can only create problems physically. I am ready to sacrifice even my life for the sake of the people,” he stated.

Stating that thousands of policemen have been deployed in Kuppam, Chandrababu asked whether the TDP leaders are terrorists. “I will no longer tolerate you if you act like this,” Chandrababu said.

Asking as to why the YSRCP leaders are allowed to organise meetings in public places, the TDP supremo questioned “Do the TDP leaders have a separate rule for this. I really pity the police who have turned almost like slaves,” he said.

Making it clear that either he or the other TDP leaders are not scared of false cases, Chandrababu said that his party will teach a fitting lesson to those who cross the thin line. Chandrababu Naidu said that his campaign vehicle has proper licence.

The police are resorting to attacks on the TDP activists and in turn filing cases against the same partymen, he stated. “The primary duty of the police is to protect the law and order but not beating the people,” he said and added that the youth want Chandarbabu to come back to power to get employment.

The days of this Chief Minister are numbered, Chandrababu Naidu said and made it clear that he will note down all the names of such persons who caused obstructions for his present visit to Kuppam.