Naidu holds protest on road in Kuppam

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday held a protest in Kuppam against the GO 1 issued restricting the political parties from holding roadshows and meetings on the roads.

Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on the state government, police and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for preventing him from touring his constituency. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is scared of the increasing popularity for him and the TDP which resulted in the government issuing the black GO.

The TDP chief alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was acting as a psycho targeting the opposition parties. He said that holding roadshows and street corner meetings is the prerogative of the political parties. He took exception to the government banning the primary right of the political parties.

The TDP chief also said that preventing him from touring his constituency is undemocratic and unacceptable. He asked the state government to withdraw the black GO and allow political parties to hold public meetings and rallies.

He also blamed the state police for succumbing to the pressures of the ruling party. He asked the police to be independent of the political parties. He also asked the police to stop serving the political interests of the ruling party.